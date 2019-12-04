TMC MP Chandrima Bhattacharya Says, Centre's Bulbul Fund Release Claim False

Reacting to the fund release of Rs 414.90 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund to the state of West Bengal, TMC MP Chandrima Bhattacharya said that it was a routine fund and was issued in the month of April after cyclone Fani. She alleges that the Centre has yet to give any aid for Bulbul. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state is yet to receive a "single paisa (cent)" as financial help from the Centre for cyclone 'Bulbul'-affected areas, despite the prime minister's assurance. MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Central government has released Rs 414.90 crore to the cyclone 'Bulbul' affected state of West Bengal under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).