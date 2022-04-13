'Change Of Guard In Pakistan Won't Impact Situation At LoC': GOC 16 Corps At J&K's Rajouri

The change of guard in Pakistan will have no impact on security along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir because troops are in full control to ensure no infiltration operation succeeds, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s 16 Corps, said on Wednesday, April 13.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of Rajouri Day, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said that the change of guard in Islamabad was an internal matter of Pakistan.

“I don’t think it will impact the situation on LoC. Our troops are maintaining the highest level of alert and our concern is to ensure no infiltration bid takes place,” Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said while replying to a query on the change of guard in Pakistan where Shahbaz Shareef has taken office as Prime Minister after Imran Khan lost a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

Artificial Limb Camp for disabled persons in and around #Rajouri &#Poonch region was conducted in coordination with NGO Kiwanis Club, New Delhi. 122 persons benefitted. #GOC #WhiteKnight_IA uplifted the spirit of the beneficiaries.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/IRRQoYOWSv — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 13, 2022

GOC White Knight Corps (16 Corps) mentioned that due to summer, snow has started melting and all the passes are accessible. Henceforth, terrorists might try to sneak in to disrupt the nation’s peace.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said, “Number of militants at the launch pads across LoC is based on the assessment. Our inputs suggest that there is just a slight variation if we compare the figures with 2020 and 2021, but the figure is not alarming.”

'Drones being used to drop drugs and weapons in Jammu region'

Talking about the drone activity in the Jammu region, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh stated that a large number of drones are being used regularly to drop weapons and drugs.

“Majority of drone activity has taken place on the International Border, where BSF is effectively dealing with it. However, on the LoC, there has been no major drone activity in Jammu,” Lt. General Singh said.

Speaking about the grenade lobbing incidents in Rajouri and Jammu regions lately, the GOC said that some misguided youth are being used for sporadic incidents of grenade lobbing. He further stated, “The Army along with the local population will tackle this and ensure that those misguided join the path of peace.”

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said that the Army will try to ensure that the Rajouri Day or Rajouri Festival is brought on the national calendar and is celebrated with the participation of people across the country.

Rajouri Day: History and Significance

On April 13, Rajouri Day was commemorated to honour the valour and fortitude of the warriors who gave their lives for the liberation of Rajouri district from Pakistan. Following India's partition and the allegiance of Jammu and Kashmir to India in October 1947, India and Pakistan fought the First Kashmir War. On 7 November 1947, Pakistani raiders, together with rebels and deserters from the state's western districts, captured Rajouri.

More than 30,000 Hindus and Sikhs in Rajouri are said to have been killed, injured, or enslaved.

The Indian Army's 19 Infantry Brigade, led by Second Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane, regained Rajouri on 12 April 1948, from rebels and Pakistan Army forces who had infiltrated from across the border.

(Image: @Whiteknight_IA)