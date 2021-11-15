Chants Of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Echo As People Pay Tribute To Martyr Viplav Tripathi

As the mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, who were killed in the Manipur ambush two days ago, were brought to their hometown Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on Monday for the funeral, thousands of people gathered to pay their final tributes to the family and were heard chanting out loud, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.' The remains were taken in an open flower-decked truck to Colonel Tripathi's home.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also paid tribute to Colonel Tripathi and his family when their remains were brought to the Raigarh airport by a special plane of the Indian Air Force. The final rites will be held in the evening at a crematorium near Circuit House with full military and state honours.

CM Baghel took to Twitter and stated, "the body of martyr Colonel Viplav Tripathi reached Raigad by special Air Force aircraft. The mortal remains of his wife, Mrs. Anuja Tripathi and son Abir Tripathi, who were martyred in the attack along with the martyr Colonel Biplab Tripathi, also arrived."

Manipur ambush

On Saturday, the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Riffles Colonel Viplav Tripathi of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles had visited his forward camp and on his way back, his convoy was ambushed. As per the Army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. In the attack, six people were killed — Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son and four soldiers. Also, many others have been left injured. Manipur-based militant groups, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The four Assam Rifles personnel killed in the attack were Rifleman (Rfn) Shyamal Das, Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn RP Meena and Rfn Khatnei Konyak. Col Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chattisgarh. Rfn Das was a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Rfn Swargiary belonged to Baksa district in Assam. Rfn Konyak was from the Mon district in Nagaland, while Rfn Meena was a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it a cowardly attack and said that perpetrators will be brought to justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families will never be forgotten.

Image: Republic World