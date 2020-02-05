Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram' Heard In Lok Sabha As PM Modi Announces Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

Thunderous chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' were heard inside the Lok Sabha following PM Modi's announcement to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Towards the conclusion of his speech, PM Modi on Wednesday asked all the Parliamentarians to showcase their support in unity for the construction of the temple.

PM Modi said, "In this historic moment let us all together, show our support unanimously towards the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya." BJP Lok Sabha MPs including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior leaders could be fervently seen chanting in support of the Ram Temple.

The Union Cabinet has given its nod to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet ended, PM Modi reached Lok Sabha to make a statement in this regard. Just before the Question Hour began, he said the trust has been named as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya matter. PM Modi's announcement to set up the independent trust upon the directions of the Supreme Court comes days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, thus facing flak from the Opposition leaders.

Ayodhya Verdict

Putting an end to the decades-old case, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in November, ruled unanimously in favour of building a Ram Temple in the disputed site. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had directed the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice of India presiding over the panel of judges, said it was not the court’s job to rule on faith or politics, but that "as a secular institution (it) should uphold all faiths and religions."

