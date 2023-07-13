Chaos And Stampede At Baba Bageshwar Dham’s ‘Divya Darbar’ In Greater Noida, 15 Injured

Marred by the mismanagement, tussle between organisers, poor arrangement of water, and coolers, and distribution of passes to more than the capacity of the pandal, led to chaos and stampede at Bada Bageshwar Dham Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s Court in Greater Noida on July 12. The Program of Baba Dhirendra Shastri started on July 9 in Greater Noida with Kalash Yatra. From July 10 to July 14 arrangements for a recital of "Shri Bhagvad Katha" was made in Greater Noida's Jaitpur village's 200-acre land area.

The situation got worse after 1 pm yesterday (July 12), when the gathering of more than 4 lakh devotees led to a stampede. Many senior citizens, women, children, and others got injured and fell unconscious. Police officials swung into action and stopped devotees from entering the venue, where nearly 15 people were severely injured. They were rushed to GIMS (Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital in Greater Noida.

Participants share ordeal

Sheela from Faridabad said, “I came with 7 family members to participate in Divya Darbar, my husband arranged for tickets just about a month ago, but as we reached the pandal at 7 am, we saw it was already full and there was no space. We managed to find a place in the last pandal, but at 12 pm, the heat was unbearable and there was no cooler or fan and suddenly we saw that the crowd was exceeding. My mother-in-law has asthma and is 72 years old, we thought we should leave the pandal but then also there was no place for exit."

Explaining the ordeal of the attempt to leave the pandal due to overcrowding she said, “We felt suddenly a push from behind when 5 people fell on my son. I tried to push those people back and called for help but then more and more people from behind started pushing. We got very scared, and my mother-in-law got bruises on her back and hands, but we somehow managed to leave the pandal. The police force was very less, there were not many female police constables also.”

‘There was no stampede’: Police

Many people who were in the pandal had similar experiences to share about the commotion at the event on July 12. Though Police officials and Baba Bageshwar Dham organisers have denied the reports of a stampede-like situation.

Republic TV spoke to DCP Central Noida Zone Anil Yadav, “There was no stampede as such, yes, a few people fell sick and got injured and they fainted, but proper arrangements were made. Devotees faced difficulties because of the hot and humid weather. News of electrocution at the pandal is also fake, no one died or was injured because of electrocution. We are continuously making announcements for senior citizens, the elderly, and children to not go between the crowd if there is no space. Knowing the fact that there is no space at the venue, devotees are continuously reaching. We are trying our best to control the situation,” he said.