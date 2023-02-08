Chaos Breaks Out In Congress After Sachin Pilot Declares Himself As Gandhi Choice: Sources

While Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tries to attack the BJP over Adani-Hindenburg reports his party seems to be on the verge of a political split. According to sources, Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has launched a hit-out against CM Ashok Gehlot by conducting a closed-door meeting with his supporters.

Just a few months before the state legislative assembly, which is expected to be held in December 2023, Congress MLA Pilot has openly declared himself as the first choice of Gandhi as a new leader of the state. It has triggered massive unrest among the Gehlot supporters. While Congress' Pilot and Gehlot hit out at each other, the central leadership of the party is expected to rush to Rajasthan.

Even after declaring himself as the top Gandhi choice, Sachin Pilot seems to remain in a difficult spot as he hasn't received any support from the central leadership. Whereas, Ashok Gehlot has played his part silently by not hitting out at Pilot openly but complaining about his open rivalry in Delhi.

However, a few Congress leaders from the Gehlot camp have politically attack Pilot in public campaigns. Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Tuesday took a jibe at Pilot and his supporters and said, "The party had not won a single seat in the state in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections under his presidentship."

The political chaos comes out in Rajasthan when the state is preparing to undergo assembly elections in no less than 10 months. However, the party is looking to retain its government in the state as the 2024 general elections are on the edge and to avoid a third-consecutive wipe-off.