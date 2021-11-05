Char Dham All-weather Road Under Construction, Uttarakhand CM Thanks PM Modi For Project

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday that the work on Char Dham all-weather road is already underway in Uttarakhand. He added that the development projects were undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Under Prime Minister's leadership, development projects worth crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the state in last five years. Work is underway on the railway project between Rishikesh-Karanprayag. Work is in progress on Char Dham all-weather road under government's Bharat Mala project," Dhami said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Uttarakhand on Friday morning. He visited the Kedarnath Temple to offer prayers and inaugurated several re-development projects. PM Modi visited Kedarnath Temple for the second time as a Prime Ministers. He had previously visited the temple in 2019.

Dhami said in his address that the Prime Minister knows about the smallest of problems in the state and said, “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister with the help of the Centre, various works have been undertaken which were seemed impossible. In the last five years, more than one lakh crore several projects have been approved."

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 130 cr in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several re-development projects worth Rs 130 crore in Kedarnath on Friday. The development projects included Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Kedarnath Temple is situated on the bank of the Mandakini river and is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites known as 'Char Dham.' The other three temples included within the group of four are Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. These ancient temples were built in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya.

The Kedarnath Temple in particular is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Prime Minister will address a public rally during his visit to the shrine as he looks to consolidate his party’s strong position ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. For his visit, the Kedarnath temple was heavily decorated along with strengthening the security in the temple. The shrine also saw visits from thousands of devotees.

