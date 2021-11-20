Char Dham Priests' Body To Convene Meeting On Nov 22 Against Devasthanam Act

The Char Dham Teerth-Purohit Hak Hakookdhari Mahapanchayat Samiti will convene a meeting in Dehradun on Monday, November 22 in protest against the Devasthanam Management Board and plan the next strategy to resist the Devasthanam Act. On Friday, an online conference of priests was presided over by Suresh Semwal, the convener of the Mahapanchayat.

According to Mahapanchayat spokesperson Brijesh Sati, the government has yet to make a decision on dissolving the Devasthanam Board. It was determined at this meeting that a sit-in protest against the Devasthanam Act would be held at the worship sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri Dham. The Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill was passed by the Uttarakhand assembly in December. The law, which aimed to bring the Char Dhams of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, as well as 49 other temples, was enacted in the Assembly and became the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019.

Previously, the temple priests claimed that their rights were being violated as a result of the formation of this board. Earlier, the Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj said, "Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had assured to reconsider the board soon after becoming the Chief Minister. However, now instead of reconsidering, the board is being expanded, which will not be tolerated at all."

State Chief Secretary Om Prakash said, "We protest the state government's decision to form the Devasthanam Board without taking shrine priests of 61 other temples into confidence". The Mahapanchayat president has stated that the protest against the board has been ongoing for 21 months.

Protesting Char Dham priests’ to contest elections: Reports

The Hak Hakookdhari Mahapanchayat Samiti, created by Char Dham teerth purohits in response to the Uttarakhand government's decision to construct the Devasthanam Board, has stated that it will run candidates for 15 Assembly seats and campaign against the ruling BJP, according to reports. The samiti also stated that its priests will gherao the state Assembly at the upcoming Winter Session, which will be held in Gairsain, said reports. Samiti president Krishna Kant Kotiyal announced on Thursday, November 18, that the priests will also reach out to the opposition.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Shutterstock