Char Dham Yatra: SOPs Issued Despite U'khand HC's Order, 1st Phase To Begin From July 1

After Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state government in a fresh set of COVID guidelines said that the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1. While the second phase will commence on July 11, the COVID-19 negative reports would be mandatory.

The High Court on Monday had stayed the Chardham Yatra reversing a state cabinet's decision to open it partially for residents of three districts from July 1. Expressing dissatisfaction with the state government's arrangements for pilgrims and tourists during the yatra amid the Covid pandemic, Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma stayed the decision to permit residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

The state cabinet had on June 25 decided to open the yatra for the residents of these districts where the famous Himalayan temples are located. On the state government's assertion that live streaming rituals performed at the temples were against the traditions, the court said it is being sympathetic towards the emotions of the priests.

Rejecting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government for the yatra, the court said they were just a copy of the guidelines issued during the Kumbh Mela. The court has all along been asking the state government to suspend the yatra so that it does not become another "Covid super spreader" like the Kumbh. The court further observed that it is more important to save everyone from the Delta Plus mutant of coronavirus rather than being considerate towards the feelings of a few.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday had decided to partially open the Char Dham Yatra for locals (people of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts) from July 1. This comes along with the issuance of fresh guidelines for the pilgrimage. Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal told ANI, "Bringing a negative RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen test report will be mandatory for every pilgrim and the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to be followed by pilgrims while visiting the temples will be issued separately." On being asked about whether the Chardham Yatra will open for pilgrims from across Uttarakhand, Uniyal said that it was contingent on the overall COVID-19 situation.

