'Char Dham Yatra Will Be Historic, All Records Will Be Broken,' Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday avered that preparations are in full swing as the portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are set to open within the next two weeks to welcome the Char Dham Yatra. He further added this year's yatra will be like never before, breaking all previous records.

While speaking to the media, the Uttarakhand CM said, "Char Dham Yatra is about to begin. The portals of Gangotri & Yamunotri are opening on May 3, Kedarnath on May 6 & Badrinath on May 8. We're doing all the preparations. This time, yatra will be historic and all records will be broken."

Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Chief Secretary S S Sandhu, DGP Ashok Kumar, Tourism & Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti president Ajendra Ajay and several senior officials, had reviewed the annual yatra in March 2022 and called upon the officials to make better use of technology and make the yatra safer and more convenient for the pilgrims. The yatra will commence on May 3 after the opening of the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Devotees are expected to throng Char Dham Yatra as COVID-19 curbs lifted

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first Char Dham Yatra after the removal of the COVID-19 restrictions and the state administration is anticipating devotees in huge numbers. In 2021, a total of 5 lakh pilgrims had joined the yatra, despite Covid-related curbs. The headcount in the pre-Covid times had reached 10 lakh. Dhami, anticipating a huge turnout of Pilgrims, has instructed the relevant authorities to make the necessary arrangements.

He asked the PWD Secretary to ensure the roads leading to the shrines are in proper condition; there are adequate facilities for the pilgrims along the way and to keep heavy machines ready to clear the roads in order to handle natural disasters that lead to road blockage. He further directed that pilgrims should be registered and enough parking facilities should be arranged along the routes. Dhami also directed the officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at all the shrines.