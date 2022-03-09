Charge Sheets Against Alleged Curators Of 'Bulli Bai' & 'Sulli Deals' Filed In CMM Court

In a key development, Delhi Police on Tuesday, March 9, filed charge sheets against Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Bishnoi in the Sulli deals and Bulli bai mobile applications case. Sulli Deals and Bull Bai were apps where Muslim women were auctioned, both the aforementioned names are allegedly the curators of the apps.

Anumkareshwar Thakur, who allegedly created the 'Sulli Deals' app was apprehended by the Delhi police two months ago on January 8. According to the charge sheet, Thakur has been booked under multiple charges including 153A, 153B, 354A(3) IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act. The other accused, Neeraj Bishnoi, a B.Tech student from Assam, was arrested on January 6 and has been charged under sections 153A, 153B, 354A, 509 IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act, a senior police official said.

Charge sheets of both the accused have been submitted to the Chief Metropolitan (CMM) court, Patiala House Court, New Delhi on March 4. Both the accused are in judicial custody ever since their arrest. It is pertinent to note that the 'Sulli Deals' application was used to derogate women and auction those following the Islam faith and the matter came to light when Delhi Police took suo motu cognizance of the case.

Sulli Deals Application

Earlier in July 2021, the 'auction' listing of Muslim women on GitHub's 'Sulli Deals' app came to light after several users shared screenshots on Twitter regarding the same. The app used to share pictures of Muslim women, labelling them as the 'Deal of the Day'. According to reports, pictures of around 90 women from the Muslim community, including journalists, activists and activists, were shared. Notably, most of the women profiled were Indians.

The delayed arrest in the 'Sulli Deals' app case comes days after the arrest of Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of a similar app 'Bulli Bai'. Bishnoi has been remanded to seven-day police custody. Apart from Bishnoi, three more arrests (Two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru) were made by Mumbai police in the said case.

Bail Application by Amukareshwar Tiwari

Earlier last month, the alleged curator of the contentious app filed a bail plea in the Delhi court. Rejecting the plea, the court noted that granting the accused bail could damage the ongoing investigation and subsequently the case itself.

"The accused had consciously used Top Browser to disclose his identity and various complaints have been received against the 'Sulli Deals' app throughout the country. The investigation is at a nascent stage where crucial evidence and further chain of events are yet to be conclusively unearthed," the Court observed.

With inputs from ANI