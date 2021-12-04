Charge sheets filed in separate cases of fraud, land encroachment in J-K

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) The Crime Branch and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday separately filed charge sheets in two cases related to forging of a document to secure a government job and encroachment of forest land in Jammu province, officials said.

A Crime Branch spokesperson said a charge sheet was filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Poonch, against two people, including a teacher who is accused of forging a marks sheet to secure a job in government middle school Salotri in Poonch district.

The case was registered against the accused teacher in 2018 based on a complaint, the spokesperson said, adding the investigations proved the charges against him besides an employee of Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) who had died sometime back.

Separately, the ACB produced charge sheet against 14 people, including two revenue officials and a forest guard, in a case registered in 2013 on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations of encroachment over the forest land situated at Dwara village in Jammu district.

After receiving sanction from the government in respect of in-service accused, a charge sheet of the instant case was produced against them in the Special Anti-Corruption Court, Jammu for judicial determination, an ACB spokesperson said. PTI TAS CK

