Chargesheeted Brij Bhushan Tries To Evade 'resignation' Question, Alleges 'agenda'

It has been nearly a month since Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offence of sexual harassment and stalking of women wrestlers. The BJP MP, however, has opted to remain defiant and evasive on the severe charges levelled against him, including his resignation demand as MP.

The Republic on Friday (July 14) confronted and sprayed several questions on Brij Bhushan, where he was asked whether he will resign as a Member of Parliament from the Kaiserganj parliamentary constituency or not, based on the chargesheet and multiple severe charges raised against him.

Instead of shooting an answer to the question, which was asked on his moral grounds, Brij Bhushan accused the Republic of setting an agenda, which will lead a pressure on him to resign as Kaiserganj MP. "You are trying to work on a set agenda when you ask about my resignation. I will therefore not reply to you," said Brij Bhushan to Republic.

He, additionally, stated that he will tender facts and proofs only to the court on the date of the hearing. "Whatever facts I have, I will give it to the court. What benefit does it hold for me to give my explanation to you (Republic)? Your only objective is to get me infuriated," Brij Bhushan added.

Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan

On the basis of grave charges levelled against him in the chargesheet of Delhi Police, Brij Bhushan has been summoned by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on July 18. The court on Friday, noted that there is enough evidence furnished in the case to proceed against the accused. Vinod Tomar, the former WFI assistant secretary, has also been summoned.

In the 1500-page chargesheet, the Delhi Police has reportedly invoked Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking) against Brij Bhushan.

As many as seven female wrestlers including a minor, had lodged charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Brij Bhushan in April 2023. Later, the minor complainant withdrew her statement before a district magistrate. Acting on the complaint, the police filed a chargesheet based on their investigation involving 118 witnesses, who have made severe allegations against him.