Chariot Crafting To Snan Purnima, Jagannath Temple In Puri All Decked Up For Rath Yatra

The work to construct the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra afresh every year with wood of specified trees like Phassi, Dhausa, begins on Akshaya Tritiya.
A boy is seen crafting wood to be used for making the chariot for the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, that is scheduled for June 20, 2023.
Carpenters normally take 44 days to construct the chariots but during Nabakalebara year, they get an additional 45-day period to construct some new items for the chariots as well as the rituals.
The bathing festival of the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, is held on the Snan Purnima, and nobody is allowed to congregate on the Grand Road in front of the Temple
Lord Jagannath is an incarnation form of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The term Jagannath itself refers to one who is the Lord of the Universe.
People organise a 3-kilometre long procession of three chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.