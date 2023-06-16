Last Updated:

Chariot Crafting To Snan Purnima, Jagannath Temple In Puri All Decked Up For Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra begins on the day of Akshaya Tritiya with the crafting of the three Chariots followed by the Snan Purnima rituals.

Abhishek Raval
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
The work to construct the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra afresh every year with wood of specified trees like Phassi, Dhausa, begins on Akshaya Tritiya.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
A boy is seen crafting wood to be used for making the chariot for the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, that is scheduled for June 20, 2023.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
Carpenters normally take 44 days to construct the chariots but during Nabakalebara year, they get an additional 45-day period to construct some new items for the chariots as well as the rituals.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
The bathing festival of the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, is held on the Snan Purnima, and nobody is allowed to congregate on the Grand Road in front of the Temple

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
The rituals on Snan Purnima start with the Pahandi (Walking procession of the deities).

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
The Anasara (sick) rituals continue for the next 15 days after the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
Students prepare Rangoli at Temple premises and throughout the Jagannath Puri Yatra route.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
Lord Jagannath is an incarnation form of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The term Jagannath itself refers to one who is the Lord of the Universe.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
People organise a 3-kilometre long procession of three chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023
On the day of Rath Yatra, hundreds of devotees together step up to pull the three chariots.

