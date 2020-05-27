Charitable Organsiation SRLC Provides Food To Over 2.65 Lakh Migrants Across Mumbai

As the country reels under the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, a charitable organisation has been pushing through carrying out extensive relief work for the people across the country. Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), inspired by its founder Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai, has been carrying out 360-degree initiatives to help front liners, migrant workers, daily wagers, and animals to survive this crisis.

With a network across 50 cities globally, the SRLC with its army of over 2500 volunteers has distributed about 20 lakh meals and ration kits along with thousands of PPE kits, sanitizers and about 20 lakh masks globally. Along with this, they have also been providing beds for Quarantine facilities, as well as equipping Primary Health unit doctors with ventilator usage training.

Massive relief work for migrants

One of its main cities of operation is Mumbai which has turned out to be one of the biggest hotspots of the outbreak in the country. Along with this is the added crisis of lakhs of stranded migrants in the state. In order to provide all possible aid to the migrants, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care has stepped up to prepare and deliver nutritious food packets to these migrant groups in transit. On May 17, it prepared over 25,000 theplas (flatbreads) in less than 5 hours and distributed among the groups of migrants queued up at multiple areas in the city.

The organisation has further amassed massive support from Mumbaikars across the city in just 10 days. They successfully distributed 4.8 lac fresh home-cooked Theplas, along with 60,000 beverages like fruit juices and buttermilk, 85,000 packs of biscuit and snack packets and water to over 2.65 lac migrants across Mumbai. Not only this, but the organisation has also been writing heart-warming messages on each packet.

Even the BMC officials, local police stations, government personnel and Tehsildars have reached out to Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care for support. Recently the BMC officials sought the support of the organisation to feed over 1500 starved migrants at CST Station during the night. Volunteers immediately made an interim arrangement of biscuit packets for two hours, until the BMC kitchen prepared cooked meals.

“It is the collective passion and commitment of every volunteer that makes our initiatives possible in such a short turnaround time. Our founder and spiritual mentor, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai tells us that there are 3 ingredients to service: the sincere intent to serve, the power of community spirit and divine help. And the Circle of Love and Care is undoubtedly driven by these factors," said Atmarpit Nemiji, Trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care.

For more information, you can reach out to Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care at Helpline No. - +91 9324435397 or visit their website at www.srloveandcare.org.

