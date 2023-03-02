Charred Bodies Case: Rajasthan Govt Imposes Internet Ban In 3 Tehsils To Crush Rumour Mill

Internet services were suspended for 48 hours by the Rajasthan government in the Phari, Kaman and Sikri Tehsils of Bharatpur because of the possibility of spreading of rumours in the wake of the recovery of the charred bodies of two men from Ghatmika Village in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16. The objective of the internet blackout was to prevent any kind of misinformation being spread and rumour proliferation, said Sanwarmal Verma, the divisional commissioner of Bharatpur.

"We have suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours to maintain law and order," Sanwarmal Verma told ANI.

DNA test of charred bodies show a match

In the latest update in the case of the two charred bodies found in a Bolero car in Rajasthan's Bhiwani, the police informed that the DNA samples of the skeletons in the vehicle matched with those with the family members of Nasir and Junaid.

"Results of DNA test have come and it is confirmed that the charred bones, recovered from a vehicle in Loharu village, were of Nasir and Junaid, who were abducted from here," Gaurav Srivastava, IG Range, Bharatpur.

The blood samples found in the Scorpio vehicle in Haryana’s Jind district also matched with the deceased persons. "This confirms that Nasir and Junaid were beaten up and abducted [prior to their death] in that vehicle," he said.

"Acting on leads provided by Rinku Saini (an accused arrested in connection with the recovery of the charred bodies), we located the Scorpio bearing Haryana's number plate, from Jind and recovered blood samples from the rear side, which were later sent for testing. The DNA reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are out and they, too, matched with the samples of Nasir and Junaid's family members," he added.

On the basis of the evidence gathered thus far, it could be firmly confirmed that both the victims whose bodies were found in the Bolero car in Bhiwani were murdered and burnt, “Based on scientific evidence, it could now be ascertained that they (Nasir and Junaid) were not only abducted from here but also murdered and burnt. Key evidence was destroyed as well," the officer said further.

Charred bodies found in a vehicle

The Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside a burnt SUV car in Bhiwani's Loharu on the morning of February 16.

The Rajasthan Police booked an accused Monu Manesar, who is currently on run, for his alleged involvement in the matter. As a result massive protests were staged by the VHP of which he is a member.

Apart from Manesar, other people were also named in the FIR for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Nasir and Junaid on suspicion of cattle smuggling.