Charred Body Of Woman Found In Raebareli, Investigation Underway

A charred body of a woman has been found in the Harchandpur thana area near Tanda village in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Police officials are of the opinion that the crime was committed elsewhere and the body was brought to the area to be dumped.

"In the preliminary investigation, it appears that crime was committed somewhere else and the body was burnt and dumped here. We got information around 4 pm that a charred body of a woman has been found. Our officials and investigation team reached the spot. It looks like the age of the woman was between 25-30 but we are awaiting reports. Till now the woman has not been identified. Our investigation is underway", said Raebareli Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgai.

The Hyderabad horror

Several incidents of crime against women have come to light wherein the bodies of the women were burnt after raping them. A similar incident that caused a nationwide outrage was the horrific Hyderabad rape and murder incident which came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza.

A preliminary probe had stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on the same night she went missing. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Ten teams had been formed to crack the case and four persons allegedly involved in the case were arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The accused reportedly tried to escape today while attacking the police but were killed in an encounter. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident had outraged the entire nation.

