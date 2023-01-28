Charter Jet Or IAF Aircraft? Wreckage Of Crashed Plane Found In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

In another incident of an aircraft crash, the debris of a jet was found on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The development occurred on the same day when two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Sukhoi 30 and Mirage 2000, crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

According to news agency ANI, the Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said that the debris recovered belonged to a charter jet. It is important to note that the IAF has confirmed the crash of its fighter jets in close vicinity.

#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

‘Fighter plane or regular plane?’: Bharatpur DSP

Various reports are suggesting that the crash that occurred in Morena and the occurrence of aircraft debris in Bharatpur might have a connection. However, no official confirmation has been received in this regard.