Last Updated:

Charter Jet Or IAF Aircraft? Wreckage Of Crashed Plane Found In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

The wreckage of crashed jet were recovered from Rajasthan's Bharatpur on the same day when 2 fighter aircraft of the IAF crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Crash in Bharatpur

Image: ANI


In another incident of an aircraft crash, the debris of a jet was found on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The development occurred on the same day when two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Sukhoi 30 and Mirage 2000, crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. 

According to news agency ANI, the Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said that the debris recovered belonged to a charter jet. It is important to note that the IAF has confirmed the crash of its fighter jets in close vicinity.

‘Fighter plane or regular plane?’: Bharatpur DSP

Various reports are suggesting that the crash that occurred in Morena and the occurrence of aircraft debris in Bharatpur might have a connection. However, no official confirmation has been received in this regard.  

"Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found that it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we are unable to adjudge if it is a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in," ANI quoted Bharatpur DSP as saying.

First Published:
COMMENT