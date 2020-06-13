Chartered Flights From Middle East Shall Only Carry COVID Negative Passengers: Kerala Govt

From June 20, all private chartered flights departing to Kerala from Middle East countries shall only carry passengers who have tested negative for COVID-19, the state government said on Saturday. Kerala Principal Secretary Dr. K Elangovan made the announcement amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases among expatriates returning home.

The state was successful in flattening the curve of infections and at one point even reported no new case of the respiratory illness in early May. However, that changed as many of its people started returning from abroad and other parts of the country, some of whom tested positive for the disease.

Coronavirus outbreak

Kerala on Friday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,321 cases, while the fatalities went up to 19. The state government on Friday also added nine new places to the list of hotspots. In total the state has 128 hotspots, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said.

A total of 1303 persons are in treatment and 999 were recovered. One person who died on Friday who had reached Kannur district in the State on June 9 from Mumbai and had co-morbidities was confirmed COVID-19 positive. The total number of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 in Kerala is 19.

(With agency inputs) (PTI Photo)

