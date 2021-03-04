Chautala Defends New Reservation Law: 8 Rounds Of Consultations; No Impact On Current Jobs

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala defended the law which reserves 75% of jobs in the private sector for local candidates. After Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya approved The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 on February 28, the state government notified the law. While a bill in this regard was originally passed in the state Assembly on November 5, 2020, the Governor sought some clarification pertaining to its constitutional validity.

Terming it as a "historic decision", he also addressed concerns regarding the same. For instance, the JJP leader clarified that the existing employees won't be affected due to the implementation of this new law. According to him, it will be applicable to companies recruiting candidates for new vacancies/jobs. Moreover, he revealed that the state government had introduced the bill in the Assembly after holding 8 rounds of discussions with industry representatives.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala remarked, "This is a historic decision for the youths of Haryana. As per the law, 75% of jobs in which monthly income is less than Rs.50,000 have been reserved for the youths of Haryana. In the coming time, I feel that our well-educated, skilled youth will garner a share of employment. A canard is being spread that this will be applicable in old jobs. A person who is already employed will neither be sacked owing to this law nor restrictions will be imposed on him. This law will be applicable when there is job creation in any new, old plant, trust, society, institution, or MNC."

"After 8 rounds of talks with industry representatives, forums and institutions, we accepted their amendments and introduced this law in the state Assembly. It was passed with unanimous support. Today, people will definitely spread rumours. But I can say with confidence that the law will welcome new industries usher with incentives," he added.

हरियाणा के युवाओं के लिए ऐतिहासिक फैसला है, हरियाणा प्रदेश में कोई भी रोज़गार जिसमें महीने का वेतन 50 हज़ार से कम है, ऐसी जगह 75% रोज़गार हरियाणा के युवाओं के लिए एक क़ानून के तौर पर आज रिजर्व हुआ है: हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला pic.twitter.com/WsAwotKhqC — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 4, 2021

Here are some of the provisions of this law:

This law shall cease to have effect on the expiry of 10 years from the date of its commencement

Every employer shall employ 75% of local candidates in jobs where the monthly salary is not more than Rs.50,000

The employer can claim exemption from these provisions if an adequate number of local candidates having the desired skill and proficiency are not available

While an employer shall file a quarterly report on the local candidates employed and appointed during the quarter, an authorised officer can pass any order for complying with the objectives of this Act after examining this report

The guilty persons will have to pay a fine ranging from Rs.10,000 to Rs.5,00,000 besides the imposition of a daily penalty till the time contravention is continued

