Last Updated:

Chawl Gallery Collapses In Maharashtra's Thane City Due To Heavy Rains

Gallery collapse at Manpada chawl in Thane city, Maharashtra due to heavy rains; no injuries reported as local authorities assess the situation

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Chawl gallery collapse in Thane city due to heavy rain in Maharashtra

Chawl gallery collapse in Thane city due to heavy rain in Maharashtra (Credit: ANI/representational)


 Some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.

The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT