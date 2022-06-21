Check Entry Of Older Vehicles In Delhi; Help Curb Pollution: Delhi To Haryana

The Delhi government has urged Haryana to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter Delhi in order to help it check air pollution in the city.

The request was made to deal with the problem of vehicular pollution in the city, which the officials indicated is contributed to in part by vehicles coming from Haryana.

The letter written by O P Mishra, special commissioner, Transport, on June 15, said that the situation of air pollution in the national capital has attracted the attention of the Supreme Court and CAQM (Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR), both of which have issued directions for effective regulation of air pollution and vehicular pollution.

The Supreme Court, in its order on October 14, 2018, had directed that no motor vehicle conforming to the BS-IV emission standard shall be sold or registered in the entire country from April 1, 2020, and only BS-VI compliant vehicles are permitted to be sold or registered, the letter said.

The letter to Navdeep Singh Virk, principal secretary, Transport, Haryana, also said that the National Green Tribunal has already directed that diesel vehicles more than 10 years old will not be allowed to ply in the NCR.

“It is important to mention that the public transport in Delhi has been switched completely to CNG, while buses plying from other states to NCT of Delhi continue to use diesel.

“For achieving a tangible result in respect to pollution, efforts of all the stakeholders including the neighbouring states are needed.

"Therefore, I seek your support to deal with the problem of Vehicular pollution deploying only BS-VI compliant buses destined to Delhi w.e.f 01 10.2022,” it said.

The Bharat Stage Emission standards are instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norm came into force on April 1, 2020, across the country.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)