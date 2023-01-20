Check Out Stunning Pics Of Brand New Parliament Building, Revamped Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha

In latest development, government has released the pictures of the new Parliament building-- the interior and the premises, which is scheduled to be ready by the end of January. Notably, the new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

New Parliament building to be ready by the January end

According to PTI, citing sources, the new Parliament building will be ready by the end of this month. "The internal finishing work is going on at a very fast pace," a government source said, PTI reported.

The new Parliament building which is reflecting the aspirations of over a billion Indians is being built alongside the existing Parliament building which was commissioned in 1927. According to the government, the new Parliament has a built-up area of about 65,000 square metres and is triangular to ensure optimum space utilisation.

The new Parliament building has spacious Legislative chambers. A larger Lok Sabha Hall will be able to hold a maximum capacity of up to 888 seats, while the Rajya Sabha Hall will hold a maximum capacity of up to 384 seats. Also, for joint sessions, the Lok Sabha Hall may accommodate up to 1,272 seats, as per the government. The new Parliament will also be Divyang friendly, making people with disabilities move around in the building freely and independently.

The building has offices that are designed to be secure, and efficient and are equipped with the latest communications technology. It also has a state-of-the-art Constitutional Hall which symbolically and physically puts the Indian citizens at the heart of the country's democracy.

Pictures of the new Parliament building here:

Interior

Houses

Premises

The New Sansad Bhavan

(Images representative)