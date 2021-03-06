'Checking Facts': MEA After Reports Of Myanmar Nationals Taking Refuge In Mizoram Surfaces

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that India is keeping a close eye on the current situation in Myanmar. MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastav reiterated India's call for peaceful resolve within the country while speaking at a virtual briefing. This comes a day after the military fired upon the pro-democracy protesters killing 38 people.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation in Myanmar. We are in talks with our partner countries on this. We have said that the issue must be resolved peacefully," Srivastava said.

The demonstration against the Myanmar Army has entered its fourth week, which removed the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Myanmar junta have ignored the condemnation and has continued to violently suppress the protests against its unlawful takeover of the country. Despite increased international pressure to restore the democratically-elected government. Several expelled lawmakers have even designated the military as a terrorist organisation. Moreover, Myanmar's State ousted Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained following the coup, said that since the military takeover two more charges have been added to that filed against her.

According to media reports, at least 19 policemen from the Southeast Asian nation crossed over into Mizoram to seek refuge.

Srivastava responded, "As of now, we are ascertaining the facts. We will revert once we have more details on this," reported ANI.

Myanmar Protesters Reveal Unimaginable Terror

Myanmar witnessed the deadliest anti-coup protests on Wednesday that began peacefully but according to the United Nations, it claimed the lives of at least 38 demonstrators. As the junta has continued its clampdown on nationwide protests, Guardian reported citing one of the protesters who are demanding the immediate release of civilian government leader and restoration of democracy in the Southeast Asian country that on March 3, “police just shot” without advancing.

What's happening in Myanmar?

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging the November elections. Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD) managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military. The military, for reasons they claim concern 'national security' and voter fraud allegations in the recently concluded election in November 2020 have arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi along with other civilian leaders from its National League for Democracy (NLD) party that won with a thumping majority last year.

(With ANI Inputs)