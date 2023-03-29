Cheetah Mum Who Moved From Namibia To India Last Year Gives Birth To Four Cubs

One of the cheetahs who was moved from Namibia to India has given birth to four cubs, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has announced. "Congratulations. A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal! I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri narendramodi ji,” tweeted the Rajasthan BJP leader.

“I congratulate the entire team of Project Cheetah for their relentless efforts in bringing back cheetahs to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past,” he added.

Congratulations 🇮🇳



A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal!



I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/a1YXqi7kTt — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 29, 2023

Project Cheetah greets its first Cheetah cubs

These are the first Cheetah cubs born at the Kuno National Park as part of Project Cheetah. The cubs were born to Cheetah, who goes by the name Siyaya.

According to the officials participating in the conservation programme, the birth of the cubs is a sign that the cheetahs are thriving in their new habitat in Kuno National Park.

What is Project Cheetah?

Cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952. Project Cheetah, is an action plan for the reintroduction of the cheetah in India was launched to reintroduce the big cats in the country. To achieve this, India signed an agreement with South Africa. Under this agreement, South Africa will send 12 Cheetahs every year for the next 8 to 10 years.

Good news after Namibian cheetah dies due to kidney ailment

This comes just days after Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on Monday (27 March). She died more than six months after she was translocated along with seven other big cats to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) from the African country.

In a statement, the Madhya Pradesh forest department said that the five-year-old female cheetah had been ailing from the kidney infection since last year, having picked it up while in captivity in Namibia.