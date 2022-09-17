Cheetahs Back In India After 70 Years: PM Modi Releases Wild Cats In Kuno National Park

Eight cheetahs from South Africa found their new homes in India after they were released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday today, released the wild cats into an enclosure spread over 10 km, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country.

At KNP, PM Modi stood on the dais under which cheetah cages were kept and released three of them into an enclosure by operating a lever. The three cats pranced into the wild.

#BREAKING | PM Modi releases cheetah in their new home Kuno National Park



Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts were present at the national park to witness the landmark event in India's wildlife history.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts were present at the national park to witness the landmark event in India's wildlife history.

The cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were flown in from Namibia's capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country. The big cats travelled more than 8,000 kilometers by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet and arrived at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior this morning.

#LIVE: 8 cheetahs brought from Namibia released in their new home Kuno National Park in MP by PM Modi



Watch as the cheetahs inspect their new home - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/RQSdldGOfy — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

From there, they were flown to the Kuno National Park in Indian Air Force choppers. The Park is situated on the northern side of the Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344 sq km.

The release of wild cheetahs is part of efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers, including Chinook, enroute Kuno National Park with the 8 Cheetahs from Namibia.

Cheetahs in India

The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to its use for coursing, sport hunting, overhunting, and habitat loss. The growl of the cheetah once echoed across the country except in the high mountains, coastal areas, and the northeast.

Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Korea, Madhya Pradesh is believed to have killed the last three cheetahs in the country in 1947. In 1952, the Indian government officially declared the cheetah extinct in the country.

After nearly 70 years of extinction, the Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since 1952, India July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal.