Cheetahs Back In India After 70-yr Of Absence: A Look At Their Journey From Namibia To MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 17, arrived in Madhya Pradesh and released at least 8 cheetahs in the Kuno National Park.

Mahima Joshi
Cheetah
Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Cheetah, the world's fastest cat, returns to India after 70 years on Saturday. Eight big cats were brought from Namibia by special flight to their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

Cheetah
Image: Twitter/ANI

The special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh this morning.

Cheetah
Image: ANI

Visuals from Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior where the cheetahs landed. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the IAF station to welcome the wild cats.

Cheetah
Image: Twitter/@OfficeofSSC

Indian Air Force chopper, including Chinook, en route Kuno National Park with the eight Cheetahs from Namibia.

PM Modi
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior to release the cheetahs into Kuno National park. 

PM Modi
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior to release the cheetahs into Kuno National park. 

PM Modi
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia this morning, at their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

cheetah
Image: Twitter/@ANI

In a historic move, PM Modi reintroduced cheetahs in Kuno National park.

PM Modi
Image: ANI

Showcasing the excitement of cheetahs arrival in India, PM Modi caputured their first visuals in Kuno National Park.

