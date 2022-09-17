Cheetahs Back In India After 70-yr Of Absence: A Look At Their Journey From Namibia To MP

Quick links:
Cheetah, the world's fastest cat, returns to India after 70 years on Saturday. Eight big cats were brought from Namibia by special flight to their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.
The special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh this morning.
Visuals from Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior where the cheetahs landed. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the IAF station to welcome the wild cats.
Indian Air Force chopper, including Chinook, en route Kuno National Park with the eight Cheetahs from Namibia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior to release the cheetahs into Kuno National park.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior to release the cheetahs into Kuno National park.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia this morning, at their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.