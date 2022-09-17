Cheetahs From Namibia Arrive At MP's Kuno National Park; Scindia Welcomes Eight Big Cats

Following the arrival of Cheetahs at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday morning, eight big cats- five female and three male reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in the Vindhyan Hills of Central India. They travelled more than 8,000 kilometres by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet.

Image: A special chartered cargo flight, carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. Twitter@JM_Scindia

Welcoming cheetahs to their new home, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, "The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats!"

Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Scindia said, "This is for the first time that after ages re-introduction of Cheetahs is taking place in the world. It will encourage tourists & will promote tourism. The region will surely become an attraction among wildlife enthusiasts."

Image: During the transfer of cheetahs from a 747 jumbo aircraft to Chinook of the Indian Air Force. Twitter@JM_Scindia

Meanwhile, Conservation Biologist Eli Walker said, "Cheetahs are in excellent condition. We had a very good flight from Namibia and now they'll be reintroduced today in India."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday. The cheetahs have been brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

Two choppers carrying Namibian cheetahs land near Kuno National Park from Gwalior

Two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, following their arrival in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country. The plane carrying the felines from Namibia landed at the Gwalior airbase shortly before 8 am, an official said.

A modified Boeing aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey. The animals were later taken to Palpur near the KNP in Sheopur district, 165 km from Gwalior, in two helicopters.

India declared that the species had extincted from its soil in 1952. After nearly 70 years of extinction, the Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since 1952, India in July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal; with eight Cheetahs, five females and three males.

The release of wild cheetahs by PM Modi in MP's Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, PMO said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2009, officials of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF)-- a non-profit organisation, headquartered in Namibia, that works towards saving and rehabilitating cheetahs in the wild-- visited New Delhi had met the then Congress government. The delegation included Drs Laurie Marker, Bruce Brewer and Stephen J O’Brien. Subsequently, the government ordered the Madhya Pradesh forest department to develop a separate place in Kuno National Park.