Chef Vikas Khanna, KRBL's 'Umeed Hai Hum' Hits 20 Million Meal Milestone; Both Reveal Idea

The 'Umeed hai hum' food campaign by Chef Vikas Khanna and KRBL has successfully distributed 20 million meals to the vulnerable community amid the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. It is the largest food drive benefitting the disabled people, transgenders, AIDS patients, orphanages, old aged homes and leprosy centres. Speaking to Republic TV Chef Vikas Khanna said he anticipated that there would be an interruption in the food chain during the lockdown period as many people's food was based on donation.

"When the lockdown started it was also the beginning of the month of March. So I got the idea by the time the month of April starts there will be a huge interruption in the food chain as many people's food is based on monthly or weekly donations. From there I realized that people's contribution will also go down as everybody's life was interrupted due to lockdown. we started a tweet wherein we asked people to check-in their neighborhood how to deliver the food to vulnerable people" Khanna told Republic TV. In Mid-April the initiative got its foot when it partnered with KRBL, Khanna added.

READ | 3 more COVID-19 fatalities in Jharkhand, toll rises to 18; 36 new cases detected

Ayush Gupta, Business head KRBL said that his company got an interest in the food drive because of Khanna's down to earth approach in helping the vulnerable people. "As a company, we got our interest. There were two reasons to be part of the drive; one was Vikas's humble and down to earth personality and his vision to help the people without any mandate he wanted to help the people. It really changed the game when we all got together". Gupta said.

READ | Assam registers record 1,202 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 11,000-mark

Khanna who is presently based in New York has been managing the food drive with ease by changing his entire work schedule. He said many challenges were faced however he overcomes in order to help the people in India.

"Apart from this, there are many other challenges like red zones, lockdown, curfews and issues where people cant go we kept all this in mind. The 100 days have been gratifying and difficult phase of my life", he said.

READ | Assam registers record 1,202 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 11,000-mark

READ | Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases with 8,258