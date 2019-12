BJP workers held a rally in the Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday, December 25, in support of the CAA. Mumbai BJP Secretary Rajeshri Palane said that they have come on the streets not as BJP workers but as patriots against those who are inciting violence over the CAA. She alleged that people are instigating Muslims against the Act by misinformation. The Act will not take away the rights of any citizen instead it will only strengthen the nation, she asserted.