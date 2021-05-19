Chemicals & Fertilisers MoS Clarifies 'no Demand-supply Gap Of Remdesivir Amid COVID'

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday said that there is no gap between the demand and supply of Remdesivir as its production has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily. As India is going through an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, the demand for Remdesivir surged, resulting in a shortage of the drug used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The Minister said, "There is currently no gap between demand and supply of Remdesivir injection. The country is producing 3.25 lakh of vials daily to meet the requirements." He added that Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments' demand for 20,000 and 10,000 Remdesivir vials daily are being fulfilled.

When asked about Amphotericin B, a medicine to cure Black Fungus infection, by news agency ANI, he said, "Monthly production of Amphotericin B has been ramped up in the country to 3.80 Lakh per month and the government is importing 3 Lakh vials till the end of this month."

Meanwhile, the Centre said on Tuesday that about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or despatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to May 17.

Allocation Of Remdesivir Made Upto May 23

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to May 23, ensuring its adequate availability. The Union Minister took to Twitter and announced, "Our Central Government led by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi has distributed 23 lakh Vials of Remdesivir injections for use in various states from May 17 to May 23 and the State has provided 4.25 lakh Vials. Since April 21, 76 lakh Vials of Remdesivir has been distributed and the state share is 10 lakh."

(With ANI Inputs)