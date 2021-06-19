Chennai: 4 Lions Diagnosed With Delta Variant Of COVID-19 At Arignar Anna Zoological Park

The Genome sequencing analysis of four samples taken from lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur revealed that they were all affected by the delta (B.1.617.2) variant of COVID-19. Arignar Anna Zoological Park released an official letter which stated that the genome sequencing of four samples was done at NISHAD, Bhopal. Analysis of the sequences shows that all 4 sequences belong to Pangolin lineage B.1.617.2 and are Delta variants as per WHO nomenclature.

Arignar Anna Zoological Park had sent samples of 11 lions housed in the park for testing for SARS CoV-2 to the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal-- on May 24 for 4 lions and on May 29 for 7 lions.

On June 3, NISHAD, Bhopal presented its report where samples of 9 lions had tested positive for SARS CoV-2 and since then the animals have been under active treatment. The park authorities had requested the Institute to share the results of genome sequencing of the SARS CoV-2 virus that has infected the lions.

COVID-19 cases in Asiatic Lions

However, this is not the first case, several lions in other states have also tested positive for COVID-19

Marking a first in India, several Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 on May 5

A lion at the Etawah Safari Park has tested positive and another was suspected to have caught the infection on May 8

A lion, named Tripur, living in Jaipur zoo has tested positive for Coronavirus on May 12

About eight Asiatic lions from Vandalur Zoo have tested positive for the Coronavirus on June 6

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits Vandalur Zoo

Earlier, this month the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin visited the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur to review the health conditions of COVID-affected Asiatic Lions in the zoo. Tamil Nadu CM instructed senior officials of the Department of Environment & Forest and the Zoo to take all measures to provide the best treatment to infected Lions as per the Protocols. He asked the authorities to ensure that proper vaccination is administered to all animal Handlers and zoo officials.

WHO tracking 'delta plus' variant

WHO officials had earlier cautioned that the variant B.1.617.2 is likely to cause more severe symptoms, although more reattach is needed in that area. Meanwhile, the global health agency is also actively tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant. The current variant of interest, Delta Plus is a highly virulent mutation of the Delta virus that has been detected in India. The strain has been circulating in Europe since March.

