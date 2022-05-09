Chennai: 60-year-old Man Succumbs After Self-immolating In Protest Against Evictions

In a tragic development, a 60-year-old man succumbed to burns in Chennai after he self-immolated on Sunday in order to protest against evictions. According to reports, Kannaiyan self-immolated to protest against the evictions that were being carried out by the Water Resources Department in Govindasamy Nagar near the Buckingham canal. The victim was rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries where he succumbed. In addition, an argument also ensued between the officials and the residents after which the eviction was suspended temporarily.

Meanwhile, local residents have alleged that the officials were carrying out evictions despite their fervent appeals to grant them time to appear before the Supreme Court. The apex court is expected to hear their case on Monday. Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the incident and asserted the need for places to be allocated for people who are being displaced.

"We must ensure that such incidents and occurances does not take place. We must also ensure that those who are being displaced, they must have been allocated much in prior an alternate arrangement for them," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin "The new apartments that are being built in Mandaveli and Mylapore, in the slum renovation project, the people from here in RA Puram can be shifted there," Stalin added

Moreover, the residents had agreed to vacate the premises after the evictions were started on April 28. In addition, they had also pleaded with the authorities to provide them with alternative arrangements and even agreed to cooperate with the enumeration process. However, the majority of the residents were not happy with the houses allotted to them in Perumbakkam. Some residents briefly stayed at the Greenways Road railway station and looked for rented houses. They also urged the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB) to allocate better houses in the same block in any of the resettlement sites.

The eviction is being carried out based on the order of the Supreme Court in a case filed by a businessman, who owns a huge piece of land near Govindasamy Nagar. In a reply to the contempt petition filed by the businessman in 2015, the former secretary of the housing department submitted to the apex court that the petition has been filed with the sole motive of personal gain."

It added that the petitioner's only interest was to gain additional wider access to his properties from the canal bank side to increase the real estate value of his property which is located adjacent to the encroached area. Moreover, it is also being stated that the petitioner is planning to raise an apartment in the remaining land and sell it to the public at a premium by marketing them as ‘canal view apartments.’

