Chennai Advocate Sends Notice To NYT Over Pegasus Report: 'Damaged India's Reputation'

Sharpening the attack on US newspaper New York Times (NYT), a Chennai-based advocate M Srinivasan has issued a legal notice to the media giant over its report on India's alleged purchase of Pegasus. In his notice, Srinivasan claimed that India's reputation had been 'badly affected' by NYT's story. A New York Times (NYT) report claims that the Modi govt purchased NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2017.

M Srinivasan - a Chennai advocate issued a legal notice to the New York Times today for its "mischievous and malicious" report on India's deal with Israel to buy the Pegasus spyware. Accusing the newspaper of publishing a report that had not been "corroborative or authenticated by the Israel NSO Group", advocate M Srinivasan said India's reputation had been "badly affected by the libel news article". Srinivasan demanded that NYT issue an apology on its front page within the next week or face "legal consequences and damages to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

What does NYT claim?

After a year-long investigation, the New York Times (NYT) on Friday, claimed that Centre had finalised a deal with the Israeli government regarding the sale of Pegasus in 2017. In the report, NYT alleged that India and Israel 'had agreed on $2 Billion weapons/intelligence package sale with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces' when PM Modi met Netanyahu in Israel. The report also details the rise of NSO - the Israeli company which created Pegasus, and its client nations. The report also co-related the sale to India's vote in support of Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization in June 2019.

Privilege motions against Vaishnaw: Opposition

In response, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the initiation of a privilege motion against Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'misleading parliament'. Chowdhury also stated that Modi government lied to the Supreme Court, writing in its affidavit 'unequivocally, we deny any and all of the allegations against the Government'. Similar demands have been made by TMC MP Saugata Roy and CPI(M) MP Binoy Vishwam. Refusing the demand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the motion was not strong enough. Refusing to comment on the allegations, Joshi said that the matter is sub-judice and it was not right for anyone to comment on it.