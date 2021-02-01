Chennai Air Customs Seizes Gold Worth Rs 2.17 Crore Swallowed By The Flyers; 7 Arrested

In a shocking incident, the Chennai Air Customs arrested seven people after busting a smuggling racket where 4.15 kg gold worth over ₹ 2.17 crore were seized. The arrested passengers were found to have swallowed capsules of gold paste wrapped with polythene/rubber cover.

Tamil Nadu: Customs at Chennai International Airport seized 4.15 kg gold worth Rs 2.17 crores from 8 passengers who arrived from Gulf. The passengers swallowed capsules of gold paste. 7 passengers have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/5PyUllcfQ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

READ | Chennai: MRB Nurses Stage Massive Protest; Demand 'fixed Salary' From State Government

As per Chennai Customs, passengers were interrupted at the exit by the Air Intelligence Unit officers on suspicion of carrying gold after they had arrived from Dubai and Sharjah on January 22. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had swallowed gold paste capsules before the departure and hidden it in their stomach and rectum, reported ANI.

READ | Model Airport For Flying Cars To Be Unveiled In the UK In November; All You Need To Know

The smugglers were further admitted to the Stanley Government hospital in order to recover the capsules under expert medical supervision. The whole process took eight days to complete, said customs.

"Total 4.15 kilograms of gold valued at ₹ 2.17 crore were seized under the Customs Act from eight passengers. Seven arrested. A total of 161 capsules weighing 2.88 kg and valued at ₹ 1.28 crore were recovered from the stomach of all 8 passengers", the Customs department said.

READ | Karnataka Withdraws Circular Listing Aviation Sector For Vaccine Priority; MoHWF Requested

Additional, 8 bundles containing 61 capsules weighing 18 kg gold and valued at ₹ 51.36 lakhs were also recovered. Further 3 gold chains, 8 gold bits, 8 gold rings, 2 bundles of gold paste totally valued at ₹ 30.64 lakhs were also recovered from handbags and pant pockets of the 7 accused, said Customs department.

READ | MoS V Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM For Row Over Privatisation Of Trivandrum Airport

(With ANI Inputs)