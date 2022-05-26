Chennai: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Echo As PM Modi Steps Out Of Cavalcade To Greet Crowd

On the way to Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to lay foundation stones for several development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped out of his cavalcade and interacted with the jubilant crowd who gathered to welcome him to the city.

The PM received a grand welcome with thousands of people holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag high as chants of 'Bharat Mama ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' echoed. In return, PM Modi greeted thousands of people who lined up to welcome him.

#LIVE: Rolling coverage of PM Modi in Chennai on Republic; Tune in as the Prime Minister makes his way to the JLN stadium where he will inaugurate/flag-off several projects amid a festive atmosphere https://t.co/ASJ2XooATt pic.twitter.com/UhDrzPpWuk — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

Notably, this is the first official visit of Modi to the state after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power last year. MK Stalin assumed office as TN's Chief Minister on May 7, 2021.

Amidst loud chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", #Tamilnadu gave an overwhelming welcome to our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Their sentiment was reciprocated with as much affection!!#Vanakkam_Modi pic.twitter.com/juANo6izhG — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) May 26, 2022

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 31,000 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stone of 11 projects, including the redevelopment of five railway stations, worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The PM would dedicate to the nation five projects built at the cost of over Rs 2,960 crore in presence of Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nitin Gadkari.

The Madurai-Teni railway line built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, would facilitate access and boost tourism, an official release said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of five railway stations - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Katpadi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari. It would be done at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

The 262-km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be constructed at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It expressway, which will pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2 to 3 hours.

A 4-lane double-decker elevated road linking Chennai Port to Maduravoyal would be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore. The PM would also lay the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) in Chennai worth Rs 1430 crore.

PM Modi will also inaugurate 1,152 houses built as part of the Light House Project-Chennai at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.