Last Updated:

Chennai: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Echo As PM Modi Steps Out Of Cavalcade To Greet Crowd

MP Modi received a grand welcome with thousands of people holding the BJP flag high as chants of 'Bharat Mama ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' echoed.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Twitter/@ANI


On the way to Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to lay foundation stones for several development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped out of his cavalcade and interacted with the jubilant crowd who gathered to welcome him to the city. 

The PM received a grand welcome with thousands of people holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag high as chants of 'Bharat Mama ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' echoed. In return, PM Modi greeted thousands of people who lined up to welcome him.

Notably, this is the first official visit of Modi to the state after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power last year. MK Stalin assumed office as TN's Chief Minister on May 7, 2021.

READ | PM Modi contrasts 'superstitious' Telangana CM KCR with Yogi; 'I believe in science, tech'

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 31,000 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stone of 11 projects, including the redevelopment of five railway stations, worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The PM would dedicate to the nation five projects built at the cost of over Rs 2,960 crore in presence of Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nitin Gadkari.

The Madurai-Teni railway line built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, would facilitate access and boost tourism, an official release said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of five railway stations - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Katpadi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari. It would be done at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

READ | PM Modi launches all-out attack on CM KCR; 'Dynasty politics biggest enemy of democracy'

The 262-km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be constructed at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It expressway, which will pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2 to 3 hours.

READ | PM Modi makes big claim for Telangana ahead of 2023 polls; exudes hope in BJP's victory

A 4-lane double-decker elevated road linking Chennai Port to Maduravoyal would be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore. The PM would also lay the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) in Chennai worth Rs 1430 crore.

READ | 'World knows India means business' says PM Modi at ISB Hyderabad convocation

PM Modi will also inaugurate 1,152 houses built as part of the Light House Project-Chennai at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Tags: PM MOdi, Modi in Chennai, PM Modi live
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND