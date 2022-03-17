Chennai Boy Sets Guinness Record For Solving Rubik's Cube While Riding Bicycle; Watch

A boy from Chennai has set an amazing record of solving the Rubik's Cube. Jayadharshan Venkatesan has achieved the fastest time of 14.32 seconds of solving the puzzle cube.

A resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the boy was seen showcasing his profound intelligence and classical moves as he solved a Rubik's Cube while riding a bicycle, applying several tricks to match the colors of the columns on cubes.

India again got listed for another Guinness World Record in solving the 3x3 puzzle cube, after the previous record set by Atharva R Bhat for solving the Rubik's Cube by using hands and feet. The video of his feat was shared on the official Instagram Page of Guinness World Record has garnered about 26.2K views since then. "Speedcubing on a bicycle 14.32 secs by Jayadharshan Venkatesan 🇮🇳", read the caption on the video.

Netizens' reaction to this incredible record

"Genius" an Instagram user commented on the post. "Now that's a record", another user on Instagram wrote. One other user commented, "East is west India the best".

Another comment read, "Impressive for his age, but the original speed cube solver can break it with some practice if he/she knows to ride a bicycle".

Jayadharshan Venkatesan has been working on polishing up his cube-solving skills for 2 years until he was confident that he would be able to achieve this title, according to Guinness World Record website.

Image: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords