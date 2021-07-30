Chennai Civic Body Seeks Residents' Help To Raise Green Cover, To Start Mass Plantation

In order to make Chennai a greener city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked Residential Welfare Associations (RWA) to help it plant saplings alongside roads, parks, and open spaces in their respective localities. Both the civic bodies conducted a meeting on Thursday at the Rippon Building to reach the decision of the tree drive. The Indian Express reported GCC Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi's statement during the meeting that the body intends to plant saplings that were suitable for the condition of the soil, water availability, and width of the street.

Further, Singh said that RWA will not only help in planting the saplings but also maintain them as there will be many difficulties in maintaining the plants. However, RWA would be provided manure and fertilizers free of cost. In addition, welfare societies can also help in planting saplings after getting permission from the zonal officer. The participating zonal officers will be given certificates for performing well during the monthly meeting on the issue, reported The Indian Express.

Telangana planted one million trees in an hour

On July 6, 2021, Telangana established a new world record by planting one million saplings in one hour. The plantation drive was carried out in Telangana's Adilabad district on the occasion of the 58th birthday of Telugu Rashtra Samithi leader Jogu Ramanna. The Wonder Book of Records appreciated the participants and recognized their effort by offering certificates. Nearly five lakh saplings were planted in the 'Miyawanki' model (using the renowned Miyawaki afforestation method) in over 200 acres of degenerated forest.

Notably, 30,000 TRS members, including locals GIC members, Telangana’s forest, and environment minister A Indra Karan Reddy, took part in the mass plantation challenge. According to ANI, around two lakh saplings in Adilabad Rural Bela Mandal — 1,80,000 saplings in 45 houses in the urban region were planted. Volunteers made sure, planting 1,20,000 plants on either side of R and B road in a span of 60 minutes. TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar J, took to Twitter to share the picture of a record-breaking plantation. Sharing the picture, the TRS leader also pointed out that they broke Turkey's plantation record of 3.03 lakh saplings.

We at #GreenIndiaChallenge strongly believe that it is also very important that to see a planted saplings breaths perfectly to grow into a tree. Appreciate the efforts of organisers of 1Million plantation in Adilabad who took the help of Fire Engines to water these saplings. 🙏👌 pic.twitter.com/jDJfHYLu8p — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) July 6, 2021

