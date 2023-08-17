Chennai Cleaning Up Its Stormwater Drains Amid Sudden Rain, Missing Links A Challenge

With Chennai witnessing sudden spells of rain and the northeast monsoon fast approaching, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is struggling to find and resolve the missing links in the storm water drainage network in parts of the city. Officials of the GCC met on Wednesday to extensively discuss the storm water drainage system i the city ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon. The GCC has had a difficult time owing to the sudden spells of rain in the region.

At the meeting, officials discussed ways to prepare for the oncoming rains. The meet was chaired by Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Dr Radhakrishnan. GCC officials said nearly 800 kilometres of stormwater drains have been cleared through the city, but 500 metres remain, and that is posing a challenge. Parts of Chennai are vulnerable to intense waterlogging.

The GCC commissioner has asked the health, revenue departments as well as the city's zonal officers to expedite work to prevent waterlogging. He has also called for complete desilting of water bodies running through the city, including the Kosathalai river, Coovum river and the Buckingham canals.

Speaking to Republic, GCC commissioner Radhakrishnan said, "The past few weeks, a couple of times, we witnessed unexpected speels of rain and since the northeast monsoon is also fast approaching, we have sped up the process of desilting. There are some missing links in the stormwater drains in several parts of the city and we have set a target till September 15 to ensure everything is cleaned up and clear for water to drain."

"I have also instructed all teams to be proactive during this time as these sudden spells can also be a threat in the vulnerable areas, therefore we are taking all steps to ensure that there is not waterlogging in the city this time. It is undeniable that Chennai city's urban development must be tackled in a different way with a smart approach, we hope to deliver the best," he said.