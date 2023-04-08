Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat To Be Flagged Off; Can You Guess The Route Of This Train?

Two new express trains, the Vande Bharat express on the Chennai-Coimbatore route and a tri-weekly express on the Tambaram-Sengottai route, are to be flagged off April 8 by the Prime Minister during his visit to Chennai today.

The introduction of a new rail service to Sengottai will enable a direct link to Chennai on the Tenkasi-Ambasamudran-Tirunelveli (72 km) sector, 11 years after it was converted into a broad gauge line. The new service will run on the main line via Thiruvarur, Karaikudi, and Tenkasi. Two new trains on highly congested routes are expected to provide huge relief to passengers who otherwise rely on omnibuses during weekends and festival seasons.

Currently, two super express trains and a Shatabdi express run during the day on the 495-km Chennai–Coimbatore line. It takes over 7.5 hours to travel from Chennai to Coimbatore. The Shatabdi Express travels the distance in 7 hours. 110 kph is the maximum permissible sectional speed.

PM Modi to dedicate slew of Projects

Besides the Vende Bharat Express, PM Modi will land in Chennai and kickstart his visit by inaugurating the new integrated terminal building (Phase 1) of the Chennai airport.

Following the inauguration, the PM will participate in events honouring Sri Ramakrishna Math's 125th anniversary.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 37-kilometre gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed for Rs 294 crore and is likely to benefit the transport of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in the Nagapattinam district.

At an event at Chennai's Alstrom Cricket Ground, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for road projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore. The projects include the inauguration of a 24.4-km-long, four-lane National Highway 785 and a 7.3-km-long elevated corridor in Madurai.