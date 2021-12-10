Chennai Collector Hands Over Keys Of J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden Residence To Niece

In accordance with a Madras High Court order, the Chennai district collector, on Friday, handed over the keys of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence to her niece, J Deepa.

Last month, the Madras High Court had cancelled the acquisition of Veda Nilayam residence in Chennai by the state government and transferred the ownership to J Jayalalithaa's niece, Deepa, and her nephew, Deepak. The court had ordered the keys to be handed over to Jayalalithaa's family members and had asked the Income Tax department to begin proceedings to collect pending tax on the property.

In 2020, Tamil Nadu's then-AIADMK government had planned to turn the residence into a memorial and open it to the public.

In July last year, the Tamil Nadu government had deposited over Rs 67 crore in a city court to take possession of the late Chief Minister's 0.55-acre property. However, Deepa and Deepak had objected to the move and moved the court.

"She (Jayalalithaa) couldn't leave behind a will for various reasons... maybe because of the cases foisted against her, the prevailing political situation then and also she never knew that she would die," PTI had quoted J Deepa as saying.

HC directs IT dept to bring in legal heirs of Jayalalithaa in wealth case

On Monday, the Madras High Court had directed the IT department to file applications in the names of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's legal heirs, J Deepa and J Deepak, in the records relating to the wealth and income cases pending against her.

Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq gave the direction when appeals from the IT department came up at the hearing on Monday. According to IT department counsel Karthick Ranganathan, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister owed Rs 6.63 crore as income tax dues from 2005-06 to 2011-12 and Rs 10.12 crore towards wealth tax arrears from 1990-91 to 2011-12.

The bench gave two weeks time to the IT department counsel Karthick Ranganathan for bringing in the names of Deepa and Deepak on record in the cases pending against her for over two decades.