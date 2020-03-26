The Debate
Chennai Takes Coronavirus Fight To The Skies By Deploying Petrol-run Disinfection Drones

General News

On Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation inducted drones which will run on petrol to pump disinfectant solution in places where people cannot reach easily

Written By Sanjeevee Sadagopan | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Chennai Corporation has procured equipment and vehicles for the fumigation process after the outbreak of coronavirus in the state. 

Each drone can cover an area of 50,000 sq ft

Many trucks and tractors which can spray disinfectant have been inducted into work recently and the employees were trained within a short span of time to use them. 

On Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation inducted drones which will run on petrol to pump disinfectant solution in the places where people cannot reach easily. 

The Chennai Corporation commissioner, G.Prakash, IAS, said that the drones can fly with petrol and spray the disinfectant up to the distance of 150 meters from the remote point. Each drone can cover an area of 50,000 square feet. It was developed by Anna University.

READ | Section 144 imposed in Tamil Nadu, state imposes strict rules

READ | Chennai-based company develops low-cost Coronavirus test kit; seeking requisite approvals

It has got a payload of 16 litres and can sprinkle the disinfectant from 4 sides. It can fly for 1 and a half hours with 3.5 litres of petrol. The Corporation will procure more drones in coming days after having on hands with these 5 drones.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in one day as total cases surge to 18

READ | Massive anti-CAA protest held in Chennai despite Govt's Coronavirus advisory

