COVID-19 Crisis: Chennai Municipal Body Collects Swab Samples In PHCs In Containment Zones

The capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 163, followed by Coimbatore with 60 cases. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 70 clusters which have been declared as containment zones together with the 15 administrative zones of the Chennai city which have been completely sealed with no movement of public or vehicles.

The Royapuram zone on north Chennai has the highest numbers with 45 cases, followed by 24 cases in Thiru-vi-ka-Nagar in the northwest part of the Chennai.

The government agencies in the city are maintaining strict vigil and working towards first containing the spread and also tracing contacts of infected people..

Swab samples from PHCs

The Chennai Corporation has started collecting swab samples from the primary health centers at the containment zones in Chennai. The process initially started at Pudupet area of Chennai on Friday by the Chennai corporation commissioner G.Prakash IAS.

Immediate contacts and extended contacts of the primary COVID-19 positive cases are inspected by the health officials on a daily basis and they will be called to give the swab samples in the local primary health center.

"The idea is to decentralize the swab collection center as the main hospitals are already full and to collect the swab samples within the containment area, without movement of people," said a top corporation Official.

"This has been started here (Pudupet) now, we will cover all containment zones like this and people with the symptoms of COVID-19 will be chosen by our medical officers," said the joint commissioner(Health) of Chennai corporation Madhusudhanan reddy. Collected samples will be sent to the testing center by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Chennai corporation has also deployed 16,000 members to inspect the health condition of the entire city, which was started last week. "With 85 percent penetration, the survey results show till now 1973 cases with all kinds of symptoms picked up so far and 1312 ruled out as clear cases. 661 being followed up, In any case, all 1973 will be under our radar for next few weeks" said the Chennai corporation commissioner G.Prakash IAS on Friday's report.

Swab collection within the zones will help the authorities to tackle the rush and maintain social distancing guidelines, it is also easy for the public since there is no public transport facility, thus increasing the number of tests within the densely populated city.

