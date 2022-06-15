Chennai Custodial Death: Autopsy Report Reveals Scratches, Bruises On Rajasekar's Body

Contrary to the claims made by the police, the exclusively accessed post-mortem report of Appu alias Rajasekar, who died in police custody in Chennai, has revealed that he sustained multiple injuries to his body.

Rajasekar, a history-sheeter, was taken into custody by Kodungaiyur Police from Manali on Saturday in connection with an investigation. Kodungaiyur Police claimed that Rajasekar complained of feeling unwell and facing 'dizziness', following which, he was taken to a private hospital, which asked to take him to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Post mortem report reveals Rajasekar sustained 'multiple injuries'

The autopsy of Rajasekar was conducted at Stanley Hospital. The report of the autopsy revealed that he was dead with an alleged history of giddiness and vomiting at 7:10 p.m. on June 12. He had multiple injuries- a linear abrasion- 3 cm x 0.5 cm in size over the right forearm. A contusion 6cm x 1cm deep on his left thigh while a 9cm x 5cm deep contusion on his right thigh. 12 scratches of varying sizes from 4x 0.2cm to 7 x 0.2cm on the legs.

The post-mortem report backs the claim made by Rajasekar's mother, who said that there were multiple cuts and bruises on his body, injuries that were not previously there, and had alleged that the cause of his death was 'police torture'. Based on her claims in the complaint, an FIR has been registered.

If true, then Rajasekar's would be the second case in the last two months of custodial death in Chennai, the first being that of a 25-year-old man, V Vignesh in April.

Opposition slams govt over custodial deaths

Meanwhile, without naming the DMK government, AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his shock at ''Another lockup death!'' in the regime. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Palaniswami wrote, "Shocked to hear about the death of Rajasekar who was detained by Kodungaiyur Police for interrogation. No action has been taken against lockup death which has turned into a continuous chapter in this regime.” Claiming that lock-up deaths cannot be prevented or controlled by the police, he further wrote, "I urge the High Court judge to take legal action against the lock-up deaths in Vidya Government."