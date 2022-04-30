Chennai Custodial Death: Victim's Kin Claims Police Offered Cash In Exchange For Silence

In a key development in the Chennai custodial death case, the family of the victim has alleged that there was a grand attempt to 'cover up' the death of Vignesh in exchange for wads of cash. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Vignesh's brother shared that the Tamil Nadu police had allegedly proposed to buy the family's silence and offered Rs 1 lakh in cash in exchange. He also countered the police's claims that his brother had died of 'fits', asserting that he never suffered from the problem throughout his life.

"Monday night we went to buy a dress for our child and after coming back, he said he is going out to watch a movie. He went to watch the movie at night and the next day morning, police told that he is dead. I was not sure if it is true or false. When asked, they said he died because of fits," revealed Vignesh's brother.

"But he never had fits in his life. I grew up with him. I am sure the police has beaten him to death. I am scared of everyone, especially the police," he said, breaking down.

A young man named Vignesh died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly possessing ganja near Kellys area in Chennai. The family has asserted that The police offered him Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case.“We were not allowed to see his body after the autopsy. Our house owner was threatened by the police to make us vacate the premises,” Vinod said in a press conference, as per news agency ANI. He also added that wounds were present on his brother's body.

A police sub-inspector, a constable, and a home guard personnel have been suspended and a case of 'suspicious death' has been registered. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the family. He has also assured that the probe in the case will be thorough and fair.