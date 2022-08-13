Last Updated:

Chennai: Gold Worth Rs 20 Cr Stolen From FedBank In Arumbakkam; Employee's Role Suspected

The burglars came in two bikes and allegedly gave drugs to the security guards including the employees to enter the bank.  

Written By
Mahima Joshi

Image: ANI


In a major bank robbery that took place in Chennai city on Saturday, August 13, gold worth Rs 20 crores has been robbed from Fed Gold bank in Arumbakkam. According to the primary investigation, it is believed that one of the bank employees accompanied by his friends were involved in the burglary. 

Reportedly, the three burglars came on two bikes and allegedly gave drugs to the security guards and bank employees to enter the bank.

The police including Deputy commissioner and Additional commissioner are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. 

Image: ANI

READ | Mumbai: Three held for `theft' of jewellery worth Rs 4 crore
READ | Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid in Pune
READ | Mumbai police arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
READ | Inter-state two-wheeler theft gang busted, 3 arrested
First Published:
COMMENT