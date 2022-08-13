Chennai: Gold Worth Rs 20 Cr Stolen From FedBank In Arumbakkam; Employee's Role Suspected

In a major bank robbery that took place in Chennai city on Saturday, August 13, gold worth Rs 20 crores has been robbed from Fed Gold bank in Arumbakkam. According to the primary investigation, it is believed that one of the bank employees accompanied by his friends were involved in the burglary.

Reportedly, the three burglars came on two bikes and allegedly gave drugs to the security guards and bank employees to enter the bank.

The police including Deputy commissioner and Additional commissioner are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

Image: ANI