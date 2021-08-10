Chennai Group Goes The Extra Mile To Save Hundreds Of Stray And Abused Animals

Over thousands of years, humans and animals have shared a unique bond. Yet there are several incidents from around the globe of humans mistreating animals and neglecting these unvoiced species. Despite humans having all the potentiality to be generous towards the animal kingdom, every day there are millions of animals that suffer or die as a result of human crime.

But there are also those people who give their all in rescuing and serving these voiceless creatures, and the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) in Chennai is one such group. For over three decades, the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, a Theosophical Society outreach initiative for animal welfare in Besant Nagar, Chennai, has proven to be a safe refuge for animals.

This initiation used to be run by the Blue Cross. Later, however, insufficient upkeep and care rendered it unable to work efficiently. When the initiative was at its wits end in managing the welfare of its animal residents, a miracle happened. Shravan Krishnan, a well-known animal rights activist and the creator of Hotel For Dogs, was approached about reopening the shelter, and ever since, they've changed the name of the shelter to BMAD and expanded it to accommodate additional dogs, cats, pigs, kites, and other animals.

How BMAD operates

The BMAD clinic in Chennai has over 250 in-patient animals. They are cared for by seven vets who perform contraception surgery, tumour removal operations, amputations, and other procedures. Every week, volunteers come in to groom the animals at the facility. Aside from that, the dispensary deals with wounded cuts or infections, tick fever, and conducts surgeries on cats, stray dogs, horses, donkeys, cows, bulls, and other animals. They provide sick animals with necessary fluids and medications in instances where vaccinations are rendered ineffective.

Other than just treating the unfortunate animals, there is also a huge animal wing that provides traumatised, abused animals with total freedom, health care, shelter, and good food at regular intervals throughout the day.

Earlier, during a deadly parvovirus outbreak in the city, there were at least 15-20 parvo instances being seen at the hospital on a regular basis. Parvo is a deadly illness that affects puppies the most. They just held a free parvovirus vaccination push for dogs to avoid this.

The group also operates an outpatient clinic where the prices are low and the majority of services are free.

(Image Credit: the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary/ Facebook)