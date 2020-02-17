Chennai Decreed Noisiest Among India's Metros; Louder Even Than Delhi, As Per CPCB

As per recent data, Chennai has been deemed one of the noisiest among all the metropolitan cities of India by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city records racked up an average 67.8 decibels (dB) of sound and has left behind even Delhi, the capital city of India, which records 61 decibels (dB) on a daily basis.

With continuous monitoring systems, CPCB has given ratings for seven major cities of India: Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The board has formulated and published the data, acting as a watchdog since 2018.

READ | TRAU hold Chennai City to goalless draw in I-League

Using ten stations to monitor and gauge different levels of noise, CPCB divided the entire system into four zones namely residential, industrial, commercial and silent to carry out the survey. The stations are situated in Guindy (I), Perambur (C), T Nagar (C), Triplicane (R), Pallikaranai (C), Velachery (R), Washermanpet (C), Anna Nagar (S), Sowcarpet (R) and Egmore Eye Hospital (S).

READ | ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details, team news and all match details

As per the data, Guindy is regarded as the noisiest place with decibels ranging from 70-77 (dB) during day hours and 73-75 at nights. T Nagar ranks the list with records of 74-77 dB during daytime and 73-75 dB during the night, overpowering the standard limit of 65 dB and 55 dB respectively. Whereas among residential zones, Velachery recorded high levels of noise at 81 dB. As per the data, Egmore Eye Hospital has recorded 71 dB noise-level, leaving behind the standard limit of noise level at 50 dB.

READ | Conservation meet on migratory species to focus on pollution, insect decline

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board passed the blame to the local bodies which are an entrusted and responsible authority. The officials have informed that the local bodies and police are responsible for implementing initiatives and have ensured that the silent zones will stay noise-free. Noise pollution is linked to numerous ailments, especially in the long run, not just to do with one's aural faculties, but also with heart ailments.

READ | South Sudan ignores reports on oil pollution, birth defects