Chennai: Heavy Rains Lash City And Its Suburbs; Holiday Declared For Schools

Heavy overnight rains lashed the city and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday, as morning office-goers had a hard time braving the downpour amid traffic snarls in some parts of the city. Trees were uprooted in areas including Ekkatuthangal, Adyar and Nanganallur and the city civic body was clearing them, Greater Chennai Corporation officials said.

Chennai Airport received the highest of 16 cm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday, the regional weather office said. International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha, Colombo and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

The sharp showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days. Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet.

The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday. In its bulletin tweeted at 10.30 am, the Regional Meteorological Centre said Chennai Airport (16 cm) and Taramani (14 cm) received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Chembarambakkam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district received 13 cm.

Meanwhile, the water level in the various reservoirs meeting Chennai's drinking water requirements stood at satisfactory levels, going by official figures. The water level at Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai was 34.31 ft as against its full capacity of 36.31 ft. The level at Poondi was 27.66 ft as against the full capacity of 35 ft, according to a tweet uploaded on the official handle of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). The lakes at Chembarambakkam, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Veeranam (Cuddalore dt) also had good levels.