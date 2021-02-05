Chennai: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 9 Stranded Tamil Nadu Fishermen On Thursday

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Chennai provided succor to nine Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were stranded in the middle of the sea on Thursday early morning. This comes after a Chennai registered fishing boat (from Kasimedu Fishing Harbour) namely "Rukhmani" with 9 fishermen on board was reported to be in distress about 100 km East of Puducherry on Wednesday morning. According to sources, the boat of the fishermen was stranded due to engine breakdown.

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard rescue 9 fishermen

Sources further informed that the distress message from the stranded boat was received by ICG's Dornier aircraft on patrol which later vectored ICGS Anagh to the location of the stranded fishing boat to render assistance to the boat in distress. After successfully rescuing the Tamil Nadu fishermen, the owner of the boat was also contacted and appraised of the situation. Owing to darkness/ drift, the boat was later brought to safety off Cuddalore on Thursday at around 5 am.

